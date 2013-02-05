"Time Diet" helps busy folks find more hours in their days

PHOENIX -- If getting organized and finding more time in your day was part of your New Year's resolutions, the "Time Diet" might be for you.

The new book promises "digestible time management" advice for busy adults, and offers tips on finding more hours in our busy lives.



Time Diet author Emily Schwartztalked to Keley O'Kelley on Tuesday's Good Morning Arizona. She says finding time is a problem for almost everyone. "We look at our to-do lists every morning and everything seems important. And it all has to be done right now!" Schwartz says. "So where do we even start?"

Schwartz tells people to think of time management like a diet. "Everything you do during the day is either a 'meat', 'vegetable' or 'dessert,' based on how important it is or how difficult it is" she explains.

Think of 'meats' as the more difficult and important things on your to-do list. Your 'vegetables' are still important, but less so. And your desserts are the fun things. "So when you're scheduling out your day, you want to choose a balanced diet of each of those things so you don't get stressed out," Schwartz advises.

Schwartz says we all have to combat something called "Parkinson's Law." That means the amount of time you give something is how long it's going to take."If you give yourself a week to do something, it's going to take a week," she says. "But if you give yourself a month to do the same thing, it expands to take a month."

Some important advice from the book? Kill the time killers. That means get rid of the little things that waste our time without our permission, like Facebook and email. "As soon as you allow those things to steal your focus, your work is going to take longer," Schwartz explains.

You also have to give yourself permission to do things for yourself. "Sometimes people just want to go, go, go all the time, and they forget that those 'desserts' in your time diet are really, really important, so that you don't burn out."

"The Time Diet: Digestible Time Management" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. Check out www.TheTimeDiet.org for more information.