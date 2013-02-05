Arizona couple on the hook for ticket that belongs to someone else

There's no doubt Tom Holloman and his wife, Donna, like to travel. Most of their journeys have been by driving their car around the state.



"You know, we've traveled all over the state of Arizona," Holloman said. "We've been up to Flagstaff and the San Francisco Peaks and the Grand Canyon."



Holloman said he does most of the driving and considers himself a safe driver. But it's his wife who he says has never received any kind of a traffic citation.



"My wife has had no tickets that I know of, ever, as long as she has been driving," Holloman said.



So, it was pretty strange Holloman says when he and his wife received a notice from the city of Philadelphia for a Red Light Camera Violation.



The Hollomans both lived in Pennsylvania at one time, but they haven't visited that state since they left nearly two decades ago.



"We've been here 18 years and my wife has not been back to Pennsylvania since then," Holloman said.



The $145 citation is connected to a car registered with a Pennsylvania license plate. Yet, it was mailed to the Hollomans' Arizona address.



Holloman said he called the city of Philadelphia to tell them they must have made a mistake. However, all they would tell him was to simply pay the ticket.



"If you look at the city of Philadelphia website, they are very proud to tell you that they took in $10 million in revenue from tickets, so this is not a small business," Holloman said.



Holloman said he grew frustrated, so he contacted 3 On Your Side.



I got a hold of the the city of Philadelphia, which agreed to look into the bizarre situation.



But, while they investigate, Holloman said the entire ordeal is ridiculous to him.



"I'm wondering how many other people actually just pay these things because they don't have the

energy or the know-how to get it done, ya know?" he said.



3 On Your Side expects to hear back from the city of Philadelphia soon with their findings. As soon as we do, we'll air an update and let you know what went wrong and why the Hollomans are on the hook for a ticket they say they should not be responsible for at all.

