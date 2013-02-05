Road-rage incident leads to shooting in Maricopa

MARICOPA, Ariz. -- A Maricopa man was arrested following a road-rage incident last weekend.



Joseph Anthony Yee is being held on two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of endangerment.



Maricopa police officers responded to a report of shots fired on John Wayne Parkway just before midnight Saturday.



Police said the incident started around the area of state Route 347 and the Gila River Bridge where Yee had been tailgating a car driven by a woman.



Her husband, who was driving another vehicle, passed Yee's car and stopped in the middle of the road to confront him.



The two men got into an argument then Yee pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and a passenger in the husband's car was shot in the leg, according to police.



The victim was transported to Maricopa Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.



Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the incident.

