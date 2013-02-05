Arizona's Super Bowl Host Committee takes tips from New Orleans for 2015

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- As far as Super Bowl parties go, it's been hard to beat the one we hosted back in 2008. Now, we have the chance to top ourselves in 2015 and the city of Glendale says it's ready.



"We've had some great big events in Glendale since then -- the annual Fiesta Bowl, Wrestle Manias, Spring Training, all sorts of large-scale mega events, so we are ready to welcome fans!" said Lorraine Pino with the Glendale Convention and Visitors Bureau.



The CVB feels it has the basics covered, including parking lots, transportation, brand-new shopping and triple the amount of hotels than the last time the Valley hosted the big game. But to know what they're in for, Arizona's planning committee spent last week in the Big Easy.



"Experiencing it firsthand was so informative and it was bigger and better than I ever anticipated!" said Jay Parry, president and CEO of Arizona's Super Bowl Host Committee.



Parry said the goal of the trip was to observe what worked and what didn't, and says her team took away some great ideas for Super Bowl 49.



"There's something called Super Bowl Boulevard, which we didn't have in 2008," Parry said. "And that is entertainment, bands, food, drink, just a complete interactive zone for folks to come from the region whether they're going to the game or not."



Parry said they'll spend the next few months partnering with businesses to bring in the money that will help make that happen. They'll also double-check the power sources, after the Superdome's blackout Sunday night.



"University of Phoenix Stadium is a state-of-the-art facility, we are so lucky to have that," Parry said. "SRP has the infrastructure in place, they are really ahead of it, so we've got more capacity than we need."

Glendale will host Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015.



