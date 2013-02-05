Body language expert gives insight into Jodi Arias trial

PHOENIX -- Body language can tell a lot about a person. In fact, experts believe that 65 percent of your communication comes through body language.

On Tuesday's Good Morning Arizona, an expert in reading body language gave Kaley O'Kelley some insight about about murder suspect Jodi Arias. The 32 year old confessed killer is accused in the 2008 brutal slaying of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. Arias is claiming self-defense.

While Arias took the stand this week, one thing body language reader Renate Mousseux noticed was how often she touched her neck. "Neck touching is when you are in a very uncomfortable situation, when you don't want to be there, when you're stressed out," Mousseux tells us. "You have a lot of nerves in your neck, so when you touch it, you kind of relieve your blood pressure. You feel calmer."

Arias has also been constantly touching her hair during her time on the witness stand "It's a nervous movement," Mousseux says. "She is very uncomfortable, yet her face looks very calm and cold, no expression in her eyes. So these are the other signs where we really can tell how she feels."

Mousseux also says there's meaning behind the defendant's constant mouth movements, like licking and biting her lips. " Very nervous, very tense, when you constantly move your lips, it's very nervous, very stressful for her," Mousseux tells us.

Toward the end of the day, Mousseux took a close look at Arias' posture. "In the end when the trial is done, she stands with her hands in a very awkward position.. like comforting herself, holding onto herself. A cradling, cuddling posture."

"Body language, you can't control. You can control it for a little bit of time but the real body language comes out no matter what you do," Mousseux says. "Whatever your body does, that's the real you."