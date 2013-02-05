Cajun Corn Maque Choux

By Catherine Holland
Ingredients
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cups frozen shoepeg corn, thawed
2 each plum tomatoes, diced
1/4 pound andouille sausage, cooked and diced
1/4 cup chopped green onion tops
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
Sauté onion and bell pepper in hot oil in a large skillet over medium heat 8 minutes or until tender. Add corn, tomato, and sausage; cook, stirring often, 15 minutes. Stir in green onions, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes.
Makes 4 servings
Jamburritos Cajun Grille Express Food Truck
www.jamburritos.com
623-687-6951