Cajun Corn Maque Choux

Ingredients

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups frozen shoepeg corn, thawed

2 each plum tomatoes, diced

1/4 pound andouille sausage, cooked and diced

1/4 cup chopped green onion tops

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Sauté onion and bell pepper in hot oil in a large skillet over medium heat 8 minutes or until tender. Add corn, tomato, and sausage; cook, stirring often, 15 minutes. Stir in green onions, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes.

Makes 4 servings

Jamburritos Cajun Grille Express Food Truck

www.jamburritos.com

623-687-6951