GMAZ playlist: Tuesday, Feb. 5

By Catherine Holland

 451a    We Are Young, Fun
 455a    How Deep Is Your Love, Bee Gees
 609a    Life in the Fast Lane, Eagles
 613a    Tell Me Why, Los Lonely Boys
 631a    You Really Got Me, The Kinks
 640a    Beat Goes On,  Madonna
 649a    Under Pressure, Queen
 700a    Just a Dream, Nelly
 709a    More, Usher
 712a    Dynamite, Taio Cruz
 730a    Life Goes On,  Poison
 741a    Home, Daughtry
 800a    Holiday, Madonna
 810a    One More Night, Maroon 5
 813a    Everyday People, Arrested Development
            Monster Lady, Gaga
 840a    The Twist, Chubby Checker
 850a    Celebration, Kool & The Gang
 853a    Love Will Keep Us Together, Captain & Tennille
 855a    Born This Way, Lady Gaga
 900a    Country Boys and Girls Getting' Down on the Farm, Tim Mcgraw
 944a    Pocket Full of Sunshine, Natasha Bedingfield
 958a    Zydeco Mardi Gras, Boozoo Chavis

