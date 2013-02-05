Heroin concealed in Valentine's Day gifts; 2 Phoenix women arrested

PHOENIX -- Oregon State Police said they arrested two Phoenix women after finding them with approximately 5 pounds of heroin concealed in Valentine's Day packages.



A trooper stopped a 2005 Honda Accord with an Arizona license plate on Interstate 84 Wednesday evening for failing to signal lane changes.



The trooper searched the car and found approximately $200,000 worth of heroin hidden in two valentine teddy bear baskets inside the trunk, according to Lt. Gregg Hastings.



Sonla Marquez-Lozano, 22, and Yedid Zamudio-Vazquez, 20, were arrested without incident. They are being held in the Malheur County Jail for unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance.



The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section is continuing the investigation.

