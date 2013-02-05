Tempe police release sketch of carjacking suspect

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tempe police are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a suspect involved in a carjacking and attempted kidnapping on Jan. 29.



Police said the suspect asked a man for a ride in his car while in the parking lot of Fry's Marketplace at Baseline Road and McClintock Drive shortly after 6 p.m. The suspect then threatened to shoot the man if he did not give him cash.



The victim managed to escape and the suspect stole his vehicle then fled the area.



Prior to the carjacking, the same suspect attempted to kidnap a woman in her vehicle from the parking lot of Walgreens at Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive, according to Sgt. Michael Pooley. The victim was able to defend herself and the suspect fled on foot.



The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-20s to mid-30s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and a thin beard. He was wearing a white baseball hat, white long-sleeve shirt under a dark T-shirt, and a dark Nike jacket with a white swoosh on the back.



Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or SILENT WITNESS at 480-WITNESS.



