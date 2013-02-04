Jodi Arias spectators surprised in court Monday

PHOENIX -- Headline News anchors Nancy Grace and Jane Velez-Mitchell packed their shows Monday with courtroom drama from the high-profile Jodi Arias murder trial.

Network TV is spending hours and hours covering the Arizona murder trial that has all the makings of a Hollywood movie.

Some spectators who packed the courtroom were stunned when the accused boyfriend killer took the stand in her death penalty trial.

"It was like wow. I didn't expect it all, especially this soon," spectator Deborah Cozza said.

"I went, 'Oh my gosh. She’s actually going to get up there and take the stand and try to defend some of the things that happened here,'" said another spectator, Mercedes Tucker. "I just couldn’t believe it."

Arias, 32, answered her attorney's questions for hours, but when answering she spoke directly to the 18 jurors (six are alternates).

Her attention was focused toward the 11 men and seven women in the jury box.

Spectators took notice.

"She's trying to ask them to please accept her and forgive her," Tucker said.

Tucker also said, "She's just trying to really take them under her breast and hug 'em and she wants them to do that to her and accept her."

Tucker said she doesn’t think it is working.

"Some (spectators) are looking at her and some are just looking down not focused on her speaking," Cozza said.

Spectators are also taking notice of how Arias wears her hair for court.

On Monday, she showed up with a side ponytail and wore a plain black T-shirt and beige pants.

Tucker also noticed Arias' hands.

"She speaks a lot with her hands and that to me tells something about trying to get the truth out there or trying to explain her life and situation, which she just can't do at this point," Tucker said.

Many of the spectators said they planned to return to court on Tuesday.

Tucker said she would get to court four and a half hours before court starts at 10:30 a.m.

The courtroom is expected to be packed.

TV stations were asked to send one reporter because space is limited.

