Sheriff Joe Arpaio's credit-card info stolen

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, has had a long career of putting bad guys behind bars. But it seems someone turned the sheriff and his wife into victims over the weekend.



Sheriff Arpaio said his wife took a call Sunday from a Discover Card representative who told them their credit card had been used to the tune of $291 at a grocery store. Not only was it large amount of money, the store is in Chicago and Arpaio said he hasn’t been there since he met his wife.



“Married my wife there in 1957,” Arpaio said. “Chicago’s a great place, but that’s a long time. I don’t think they had credit cards back in those days.”



Arpaio didn’t know how the fraudster got his number, but suspected the thief had no idea who it belonged to. He praised Discover for spotting the inconsistency.



“That’s what triggered them, the card number,” he said. “They knew it was mine and I live here and I was the sheriff and why would I be in Chicago…Was I in Chicago? Was it a legitimate expense? They were suspicious because I live here, I’m not in Chicago.”



Arpaio doesn’t think he was a specific target and he said many citizens are dealing with the same problem. He highly recommended checking statements often, on-line or on paper.



