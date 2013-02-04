Phoenix Suns forward cited for suspended license

Scottsdale police say Phoenix Suns forward Michael Beasley was cited last month on suspicion of speeding, driving on a suspended Arizona license and driving without a vehicle license plate or registration. By Rocky Widner

PHOENIX (AP) -- Scottsdale police say Phoenix Suns forward Michael Beasley was cited last month on suspicion of speeding, driving on a suspended Arizona license and driving without a vehicle license plate or registration.

The Suns issued a statement Monday saying they discussed the matter with Beasley "and at this time do not believe any further action by the club is warranted."

According to a police report, Beasley was stopped Jan. 25 on suspicion of driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police say Beasley's Mercedes didn't have a license plate or temporary registration tag.

They say the 24-year-old Beasley had a Florida driver's license, but his Arizona driving privileges had been suspended Oct. 23 for failing to appear in Phoenix City Court.

Police say Beasley has a Feb. 11 court appearance.



