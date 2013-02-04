Nominate the "Super Girl" in your life!

PHOENIX -- Do you know any outstanding young ladies in your community who might qualify as a Super Girl? Then this week is the time to nominate them for some recognition.

The second annual "Super Girl Ball" is taking place in just a few weeks. It's sponsored by the Severson Sisters, which is an organization formed to address self esteem and bullying issues in girls.

During the ball, all girls nominated will be guided through through a ceremony, then will be inaugurated as a Super Girl.

"The Super Girl concept is really what makes each individual unique," says program founder Carrie Severson.

Four girls at the Ball will be named as the 2013 Severson Sisters Outstanding Super Girls, in the categories of Education, Awareness, Playfulness and Inspiration.

Monday on Good Morning Arizona, Kaley O'Kelley met with one of the last year's Super Girls, Brittanee Hustad. The freshman won in the category of "awareness" for her meaningful work in the community.

"We fill backpacks for those who don't have enough money to get their school supplies," Brittanee tells us. This August, she helped fill 250 of the backpacks for the needy. She also volunteers at her church.

Nominations will be accepted until this Friday, Feb. 8. To nominate your daughter as a Super Girl, please download the 2013 Outstanding Super Girl Nomination Form on the website.

The Super Girl Ball and Dinner will be held at the Venue at the Grove on Feb. 22, from 6:30-10pm. The Venue is located at 7010 South 27th Avenue.

The Severson Sisters program was developed specifically to meet the unique needs and interests of girls since statistics show that girls actually bully more than boys and they use very different tactics.

Unlike other programs that emphasize the negative aspects of bullying, the Severson Sisters approach focuses on infusing a positive energy into creative arts lessons that demonstrate the fulfillment of positive behaviors as an alternative to the negativity of bullying.