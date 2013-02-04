3 Men accused of extorting money from Phoenix businesses

PHOENIX -- Police arrested three men suspected of extorting money from Phoenix-area businesses.



Jason Ly, 37, Tuan Tran, 39, and David Greenlee, 42, were booked into jail on Saturday. They each face charges of theft by extortion with a weapon and participation in a criminal syndicate.



Court documents show that Ly, Tran and Greenlee went to Ken's Nails near 48th Street and Indian School Road on Oct. 9, 2011, and demanded that the owners pay a $10,000 debt for nail salon chairs, which had already been resolved.



Ly sold the chairs to the victims and later forged checks by changing the date and claimed the bill had not been paid, according to the court records.



The three men went to the salon on two separate occasions and allegedly threatened to kill the owners and destroy their business.



The three are suspected of participating in an ongoing criminal syndicate that attempts to extort money from Vietnamese-owned businesses in the Valley.

