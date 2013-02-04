Tempe woman arrested for allegedly robbing two ASU students

Tempe– A Tempe woman is behind bars in connection with the robbery of two ASU students from China.

Police believe 25-year-old Robin Lynne Routt lured the two students to a Subway shop near campus last month. She reportedly asked them if they could help her with her bra, because she told them she had an injured shoulder.

Once at the Subway, police say Routt led the victims into the bathroom, then demanded they give her their purses. The students say Routt told them she had a gun, but they never saw a weapon.

Routt then reportedly fled out a back door with the victims' purses, which contained two iPhones, an iPad. wallets, and other belongings.

An iPhone and iPad were later recovered from a Tempe pawn shops, and staffers identified Routt as the person who sold them. She was also identified on surveillance video at the pawn shop.

The two victims later confirmed that the items in the pawnshop were indeed theirs.

When police arrested Routt at her Tempe home Friday, they found the victims’ wallets inside her house. Detectives say Routt admitted she took the purses, but denied that she said she had a gun.

A search also turned up a baggie of generic Vicodin in Routt's pocket.

Routt now faces charges of drug possession, armed robbery, trafficking stolen property, along with other felony charges. SHe has been booked into Tempe City Jail.