Phoenix weather: Mild until late week

PHOENIX -- Expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures above normal for much of Arizona through Thursday. For metro Phoenix, that means we're looking at highs in the mid-70s and lows around 50.



A storm system currently developing in the Gulf of Alaska will bring us a late-week change. On Thursday, we'll start to cloud up. On Friday, we may see a few showers as a cold front approaches from the west. Then for the weekend, were expecting much cooler, unsettled weather for Arizona.



In Phoenix, we'll see rather chilly highs in the 50s and in the high country some areas wont get above freezing during the afternoon hours. However, this is still not looking like a super moist storm. So that means probably not a ton of snow in the high country and not much rain in the desert.



