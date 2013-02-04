Man exposes himself to 3 women inside Scottsdale apartments, hotel room

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Police are looking for a man who entered two apartments and a hotel room in downtown Scottsdale and exposed himself to three women over the weekend.



The first incident occurred at the Palladium Apartments, 4111 N. Drinkwater Blvd., at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.



Scottsdale police said the suspect entered a woman's apartment through an unlocked glass door while she was sleeping. He reportedly had his pants down, exposing himself. The suspect fled as the victim woke up and screamed.



It is believed that the same suspect was involved in a similar incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel, 7110 E. Indian School Road, at 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said a man clad only in underwear climbed through an unlocked window of a first-floor room. The victim hit and kicked the man, causing him to flee out the window.



Nearly four hours later, the exposed suspect entered through an unlocked sliding glass door at the San Marin Apartments, 4215 N. Drinkwater Blvd. The victim woke up and the suspect left the apartment when she started screaming.



All of the victims were unharmed.



The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 to 175 pounds, with short blond or light brown hair, possibly with a piercing by his eye, wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray workout pants, and possibly wearing a beanie cap during the third incident.



If you have any information about the suspect, call Scottsdale police at 480-312-TIPS or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



Police recommend the following personal safety tips that may reduce your risk of becoming a victim:



-- Keep your blinds closed at night and lock doors and windows.



-- Be aware of your surroundings when going to and from your residence.



-- Report all suspicious activity to police immediately by calling 911.



-- Have a safety plan that includes an escape route if you are confronted by a suspect in your home.



The decision to actively fight off an attacker is a personal choice dictated by physical abilities and environment, as well as potential weapons available to you or the suspect. Experts in sexual assault prevention recommend avoidance and/or escape if possible. If an assault is imminent, then loudly confront the attacker, scream and make loud noises to attract attention.

