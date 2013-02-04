Famous ballet dancer spins talent into scholarship fund

PHOENIX -- He's a rising star in the ballet world, and he got his start right here in the Valley.

David Hallberg talked to Good Morning Arizona's Javier Soto Monday about how he he's now helping other young dancers get their start.

Hallberg was the first dancer from the United States to be invited to join the famous Russian Bolshoi Ballet. He splits his time between Moscow, and his second home at the American Ballet Theatre in New York City.

Hallberg got his start in Arizona some 16 years ago. He's an alumnus of The School of Ballet Arizona, as well as the Arizona School for the Arts in Phoenix. And now, he wants to help other young male dancers in our state.

The dancer has created the "David Hallberg Scholarship at the School of Ballet Arizona. "It's something I believe wholeheartedly in," he tells us. "It's not always easy, I think, for a young, aspiring male dancer to find good training and really find a place that he can get great classical training in the Phoenix area."

Hallberg says he loves being in Moscow, but that it was important for him to look at the future generation of male dancers. "To give them the sort of helping hand that I had when I was in their shoes," Hallberg says.

Click here for more information about the David Hallberg Scholarship. Young male dancers interested can apply beginning June 1, 2013 for the 2013-14 school year. Applications and audition times will be available after June 1 by calling the School of Ballet Arizona at (602) 381-0188.



