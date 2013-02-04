Mesa man accused of stabbing roommate in the head

MESA, Ariz. -- A Mesa man is accused of stabbing his roommate because he suspected the man was having an affair with his wife.



Police said Luis Gabriel, 55, came home Thursday afternoon and saw his wife speaking to their roommate, which apparently prompted him to think they were more than just friends.



Gabriel then allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed two knives and stabbed the roommate on the top of his head. There was a struggle and both men were cut several times.The injuries to both men required stitches.



According to court documents, Gabriel told officers that if he had been able to find his machete, he would have killed his wife and the roommate.



Gabriel told police that he felt he was within his right to stab the roommate because he was with his wife, according to the court papers.



Gabriel is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault.

