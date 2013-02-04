Corebar: Popular workout coming to the Valley

PHOENIX -- There's a new popular workout coming to the Valley. It's called Corebar and soon it will be taught at In The Ra Fitness in Phoenix. The fun one-hour cardio class incorporates a 2.5-pound weighted bar and gives you a full body workout.

"Corebar is an all in one total fitness concept," said Heidi Gooding, a master Corebar trainer. "You get everything. You get strength, cardiovascular exercise, balance, flexibility and agility,"

Gooding travels across the nation teaching those who want to become Corebar certified. Gooding says the popular workout started in Europe and is now making its way to the U.S.

"Nobody has it here. We're the first, so we're excited to be the first in Arizona," said Sherin Sakr, In The Ra Fitness co-owner.

In The Ra, which is located at Central and Dunlap avenues, is offering small private classes this month. You can call to check on times.

In March, the gym will officially starts teaching the class. Classes are $15.











