Former Colorado City fire chief pleads guilty

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) -- A former fire chief for the northern Arizona community of Colorado City has pleaded guilty in a case in which he was accused of misusing taxpayer money.



Former fire chief Jacob Barlow pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of solicitation for misuse of public money.



The Kingman Daily Miner reports that the guilty plea entered in an agreement with prosecutors doesn't specify that $54,000 of fire district money deposited in a Utah bank was actually misused.



The agreement also requires Barlow to pay $7,000 for investigation and prosecution costs.



The two counts will be reduced from felonies to misdemeanors if he successfully completes probation. Jail time remains a possibility.



Other charges against Barlow have been dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March in Mohave County Superior Court.



