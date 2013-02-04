Tucson school employee arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A computer lab assistant at a Tucson elementary school is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.



Barbara Bergquist, 26, was booked into the Pima County Jail for one count of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of furnishing harmful items to a minor.



The boy's mother contacted police on Thursday after finding inappropriate sexual conversations between her son and Bergquist on his Facebook account, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Chris Widmer.



Investigators said the Facebook conversations began last summer and the relationship progressed to inappropriate sexual correspondence between the two using Skype.



Police said Bergquist is a computer lab assistant at Rio Vista Elementary School. The victim had previously been a student there, but detectives did not find any evidence of contact or a relationship between the two prior to last summer.



The investigation is ongoing.

