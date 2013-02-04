Best and worst Super Bowl commercials

PHOENIX -- We all know who won the Super Bowl. But who won the "Battle of the Ads"?

Louis Moses from Moses Anshell Advertising helped narrow down the field, picking out the best and the worst of this year's Super Bowl commercials.

On Monday's Good Morning Arizona, Moses told Scott Pasmore and Kaley O'Kelley that one of the worst ads was the Go Daddy Ad, featuring an awkward kiss between model Bar Rafaeli and an actor playing a "nerd."

"It really was uncomfortable to watch," Moses says. "I don't really recommend for brands to do something that's uncomfortable. I think sometimes these spots that are trying to be funny are trying too hard, and it feels like they are insulting our intelligence."

Calvin Klein's underwear ad also fumbled. The commercial was racy, but failed to bring in any rave reviews.

According to Moses, the E-Trade Baby ad was the worst of the bunch, thanks to its predictability. "It was at the bottom because it was expected now," says Moses. "I think they've worn out their welcome."

Moses tells us that spots that use celebrities are often trying too hard. "I thought the Rock in the milk ad was really horrible because the "Got Milk" campaign has such a simple and clean branding image that they complicated it with him."

As for the best of the best? The "God Made a Farmer" ad featuring Paul Harvey's voice. "These are still photos and they're so dramatic," says Moses.

And who didn't shed a tear at the Budweiser ad featuring the Clydesdale colt? That heartwarming spot was one of the talked-about ads of the nigh"It touches everyone," says Moses. "It has that connection between the human and the animal. it has the history. It's such an iconic image. You immediately know it was a Budweiser spot without seeing a can of beer or anything."

Next on the best list is the Samsung "Next Big Thing" ad, featuring Paul Rudd and Seth Rogan. "I thought it was the best comedy spot of the night," Moses tells us.

Moses says the top commercial of the night was the Mercedes Benz "Temptation Ad", in which Willem Dafoe plays the devil. "This is exactly why people spend $4 million on a spot, is to sell some product," says Moses.

Which ad was your favorite? Which one did you like the least? Leave a comment below!