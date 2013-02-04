Legal expert: Arias 'needs' to take stand

PHOENIX -- Now in its second month, it's the trial that has captured national attention. Jodi Arias could be facing the the death penalty if convicted of brutally murdering her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander. in 2008.

There's one question everybody is asking right now. Will Arias, now 32, take the stand in her own defense? Some experts say she'll have to.

3TV's Mike Watkiss, who has been following the case since the beginning, and attorney Monica Lindstrom sat down with Scott Pasmore and Kaley O'Kelley to discuss the trial, what has happened up to now and what we might expect this week.