'CSI: NY' actor cooperative, polite during DUI arrest in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- When you hear about a celebrity being arrested for alleged drunk driving, there is often bad behavior involved. In the case of "CSI: NY" star Carmine Giovinazzo, it was the exact opposite. In fact, he just might be the nicest, most polite DUI suspect ever.

When Giovinazzo, who has played Danny Messer since 2004, was pulled over in Scottsdale shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, he reportedly was extremely cooperative with the arresting officer. Jan. 21 was the weekend of the popular Barrett-Jackson classic car auction.

An officer stopped the 39-year-old actor after spotting him driving erratically on Indian Bend Road just east of Scottsdale road.

According to the police report obtained by E!, Giovinazzo, who lives in Studio City, Calif., told the officer he swerved because he was lost and was using his GPS device to find a specific street. When asked, the actor admitted to having a drink or two at the W Hotel before getting behind the wheel.

After a field-sobriety test was administered, a Preliminary Breath Test put Giovinazzo's blood-alcohol level at 0.119, according to the police report. A level of 0.08 is considered legally drunk in Arizona.

Giovinazzo consented to a blood test and was taken to a local hospital for a draw before being booked on suspicion of DUI.

"During transport Carmine repeatedly apologized to me and told me he didn't want to be an "a****le" and he thanked me many times for not treated him like a criminal and showing him respect," the police report reads. "Carmine was very polite and cooperative with me throughout the investigation."

According to the blood test, Giovinazzo's BAC was 0.149 percent.

Giovinazzo, also known for his roles in 1999's "For the Love of the Game" and 2001's "Black Hawk Down," was released a couple of hours later after signing a promise to appear in Scottsdale City Court on Feb. 8.

Giovinazzo's arrest is a complete 180 from the recent arrest of "Dazed and Confused" actor Jason London, who according to police paperwork, defecated in a squad car during an expletive-laced rant.