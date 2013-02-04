Defense to continue in Jodi Arias murder trial

PHOENIX (AP) -- Defense attorneys for a woman charged with killing her lover are set to continue their case in a Phoenix courtroom.



Jodi Arias is accused of fatally shooting and stabbing Travis Alexander in June 2008 at his Mesa home.



The 32-year-old could become just the fourth woman on Arizona's death row if convicted.



Defense attorneys have been trying to portray the victim as a liar and cheat who repeatedly deceived his friends and family, claiming he was a devout Mormon saving himself for marriage when he was, in fact, sexually involved with numerous women, including Arias.



Testimony continues Monday.



Prosecutors claim Arias killed Alexander in a jealous rage. She says it was self-defense.



Alexander was stabbed and slashed 27 times, shot in the forehead and had his throat slit.



