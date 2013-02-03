Horses, riders, trainer saddle up for Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It's February and that means the 58th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is coming up, along with many other spring horse shows in Arizona. But have you ever wondered how riders and horses prepare for these shows?



For Twisted Tree Farm horse trainers like Monica Cornejo and Janet Hischer, this is the time of year when they see their hard work pay off.





Gearing up for show competitions takes serious commitment from the trainer, the horse and the rider.

"Let me tell you, it's a lot of work," Hisch said. "Riding a horse properly and teaching him and that takes a lot, physically on the person."





Part of getting a young horse ready for future competitions is a practice called free jumping. This is where young horses are taught to run through a chute or obstacle course with poles to jump over. It's here where trainers look for the horses' instincts, or how they act when they are free jumping.

Other things observed during free jumping is whether or not the horse can jump high and wide. Some horses can only jump high, but can't jump far.





Hisch and Cornejo say even though it takes a lot of work, practice, diligence and patience, in the end, its worth seeing a horse and rider excel in show competitions.

The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, which features nearly 2,400 horses, is Feb. 14-24 at WestWorld.



