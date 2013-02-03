Fans love last day of 2013 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Clouds and light showers did not keep fans away from the last day of the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

With a crowd of more than 179,000 at TPC Scottsdale, Saturday broke the event's record for single-day attendance.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is called "the greatest show on grass" for a reason and Sunday certainly did not disappoint. A good time was had by all, regular attendees and newcomers alike.

"I've never been to a PGA anything and it's been so fun. I've had the time of my life," one new fan told 3TV.

Now that the 2013 tournament has come to an end with Phil Mickelson picking up his third WM Phoenix Open win and his 41st career Tour win, there are only four words left to say -- See you next year.