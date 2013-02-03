Man killed in workplace shooting laid to rest Sunday

PHOENIX -- More than 1,000 people attended the funeral service for one of the two men shot and killed in a workplace shooting in Phoenix on Jan. 29.

Steven Singer, 48, was laid to rest Sunday.

His friends and and family were seen hugging and leaning on each other for support outside of Temple Chai in north Phoenix.

David Sterenfeld said Singer “was always happy. He was always smiling, always in a good mood.”

Singer leaves behind two teenage boys -- Ryan 18, and Cory 16.

He had been married to Lisa, his high school sweetheart, for 24 years.

Singer's final resting place will be Paradise Memorial Gardens.

Phoenix police said Singer and his attorney, Mark Hummels, were targeted by shooter Arthur Harmon, 70, at a mediation meeting last Wednesday.

Hummels was representing Singer, CEO of Fusion Contact Centers, in a lawsuit filed by Harmon.

Harmon was found dead of a self-inflected gun shot wound in Mesa.



Contributions in Singer's memory can be made to Temple Chai or www.americansforresponsiblesolutions.org.

Hummels, who died that day after the shooting, will be laid to rest Tuesday. Donations can be made to the Mark Hummels Memorial Fund at the Arizona Community Foundation or the Hummels Children's Fund at Alliance Bank of Arizona.