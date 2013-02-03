Behind the scenes video shows Gabby Giffords on Capitol Hill

PHOENIX -- Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is taking on gun control. And now, we're getting an extremely personal glimpse into her life, on the day she testified on Capitol Hill.

Giffords was shot in the head by a gunman at a political event in Tucson in Jan. 2011. This week, she took the stand at a congressional hearing on gun violence.

"Too many children are dying," Giffords told lawmakers. "Too many children. We must do something."

Her message was clear, as the former Congresswoman made a powerful push to stop gun violence.

Giffords' testimony came following a week of gun-related incidents, both here in Arizona and across the country.

Now, 3TV's Carey Peña brings us a video that gives us an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Giffords' day.

The nation watched the public side of Gabby Giffords as she testified before lawmakers. Reading from a handwritten note, she spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee about gun violence and her hope that Congress will act.

But this four minute video gives us a glimpse of Giffords in private, spending time with her husband Mark Kelly in their hotel room, sharing a laugh as they headed to Capitol Hill, and watching together as the news media covered the hearings.

The camera kept rolling. Everywhere Giffords went, people greeted her with open arms and words of encouragement. And when they arrived at the Senate, she shared a greeting with Arizona Senator Jeff Flake.

Then we watched as Giffords and her husband made their entrance into the packed room. Every time Giffords speaks, which has been only a handful of times in public, people are anxious to hear her voice.

As the cameras rolled this week, she spoke slowly. But her message was clear.

"Be bold, be courageous" she said. "Americans are counting on you. Thank you." And with that, Giffords left the chamber.

Giffords and Kelly recently launched Americans for Responsible Solutions, an organization promoting the implementation of universal background checks and limits on high capacity magazines.