Armed robber hits up 16 Phoenix pharmacies for oxycodone

PHOENIX -- He comes in with his arm in a sling, armed with a handgun and a note.

“He uses this sling to conceal the gun, but we believe it was a real injury,” said Sgt. Darren Burch with Silent Witness.

The man then leaves with a big bottle of oxycodone, a generic of OxyContin, is a narcotic pain-reliever that is similar to morphine.

“We're not sure if he's on these drugs," Burch said. "He has obtained enough for the resale and the black market of these types of drugs."

According to Burch, the suspect is a very active armed robber who has hit the pharmacies of grocery stores, CVS store and Walgreens', primarily in phoenix -- 16 total in three months. Police say the robberies go back to Nov. 12 and that most of them happened during the daytime hours.

“He's become increasingly aggressive with the demeanor and his actions to the extent where he's waving his gun around, threatening the clerks with it and in one case he even had a shotgun,” Burch said.

The suspect has been seen leaving in at least three different vehicles. The most recent car was a gold Mercedes with chrome wheels and "limo tinted" windows. He's also been seen in a dark gray Dodge Stratus and a 1980s single-cab truck

“[This is a] very, very dangerous suspect whose aggression and activities are getting stronger and more violent,” Burch said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 19 and 35 years old. He's between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 180 pounds. In addition to the sling on his left arm, he also has a medical wrap on that arm and scratches on his face.

Believing the suspect's arm is truly injured, Burch said detectives are talking to urgent-care facilities that might have helped him.

If you happen to recognize this man or see him on the streets, you're urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

You can remain anonymous and be entitled to up to $2,000 in reward money.