Truck hits, kills woman on Phoenix sidewalk

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a pickup truck while walking on a sidewalk.



It happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on Thunderbird Road near 19th Avenue.



The victim has been identified as Jackie Ruiz, 23.



Police said the driver was a 19-year-old male who had three other teenagers in the vehicle with him. They were not injured.



Investigators said the driver of a 1997 Dodge 2500 pickup was traveling westbound on Thunderbird Road and may have been weaving prior to leaving the roadway, according to police spokesman Sgt. Steve Martos.



The vehicle went up onto the sidewalk and struck Ruiz. The vehicle continued through a landscaped area and collided with a block wall surrounding a patio to an apartment. The collision resulted in significant structural damage to the building.



Detectives processed the driver for impairment, but the results will not be available for several weeks.



No arrests have been made at this time.