Man, teen shot in central Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man and a teen in central Phoenix Saturday morning.



Police said the two Hispanic males, ages 22 and 16, were shot near Seventh Street and Indian School Road at about 10:45 a.m.



Witnesses reported seeing an altercation between the two victims and the suspect, according to Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Steve Martos. The suspect then reportedly shot both males and fled the scene.



The victims went to a nearby house for help.



They were taken to area hospitals where the teen is listed in extremely critical condition and the man is in serious but stable condition.



Police do not have much information about the suspect, saying only that he was a black or Hispanic male.



Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department's Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.