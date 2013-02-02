Phoenix weather: Clouds moving in for Sunday

PHOENIX -- A weak weather disturbance is moving toward Arizona and we're going to see an increase in clouds overnight and a few showers, mainly in northern Arizona, but we will see a few sprinkles around the Valley.



After Saturday's high of 76 degrees in Phoenix, we'll probably drop off into the low 70s for Sunday. And it's going to be a mostly cloudy day.



After that, a quiet weather week is ahead with changes late week. Right now, we're eyeing a storm system that looks like it's going to drop temperatures and bring us a significant chance for rain and snow by Friday into Saturday. It's a bit early to determine how much precipitation we're talking about, but there certainly seems to be a change in the works.



For all of you who were out at the Phoenix Open at the TPC in Scottsdale on Saturday, the record crowd was greeted with a high temperature of 75 degrees.

