Waste Management Phoenix Open sets single-day attendance record

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Saturday's third-round attendance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open set an all-time single-day record.



With sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s, 179,022 golf fans came out to watch Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker, Padraig Harrington and others battle it out on the TPC Scottsdale.



The previous single-day attendance mark of 173,210 was set during the third-round last year.



Through six days of the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open, 467,030 golf fans have gone through the tournament gates, according to spokesman Rob Myers. If at least 71,327 fans attend Sunday's final round, the tournament will surpass the previous tournament-week record of 538,356 set in 2008.



The Waste Management Phoenix Open and host Thunderbirds have raised more than $80 million for local charities in the tournament's 78-year history, with more than $50 million generated since 2004.



For more information on the Waste Management Phoenix Open, visit www.wmphoenixopen.com.



