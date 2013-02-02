Waste Management Phoenix Open sets single-day attendance record

Waste Management Phoenix Open sets single-day attendance recordPosted: Updated:
Saturday's third-round attendance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open set an all-time single-day record By Jennifer Thomas
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 2: A view of the tee on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 2, 2013 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images) By Hunter Martin
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 2: A view of the green on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 2, 2013 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images) By Hunter Martin
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 2: Fans cheer on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 2, 2013 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images) By Hunter Martin