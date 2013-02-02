Flatbed truck crashes near Sky Harbor, killing driver

PHOENIX -- A man died after the flatbed truck he was driving crashed near Sky Harbor International Airport shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.



Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Ricardo Dessens, 42, was traveling westbound on Sky Harbor Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a raised structural portion of the roadway near state Route 143.



The vehicle was empty and belonged to the barricade company he worked for, according to Thompson.



The collision did not affect the operations of the airport, but the eastern routes to Sky Harbor were closed for several hours due to the investigation.



The roadways reopened around 10 a.m.