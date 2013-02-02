Phoenix weather: Cloudy but warm weekend

PHOENIX -- High pressure sitting over the Southwest will lead to warm weather for the weekend and even early into next week.

Valley lows were in the 40s Saturday morning and were expected to warm to the mid-70s this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day for partly sunny conditions Saturday and mostly cloudy skies Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday should peak closer to 70 degrees, with overnight lows in the low 50s. Although there's a slight chance of light rain and snow Sunday in the high country, the Valley should stay dry into next week.