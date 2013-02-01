PD: Shooting in Circle K parking lot drug related

PHOENIX -- One person was shot Friday afternoon after an altercation escalated at a Circle K gas station in North Phoenix.



The situation reportedly started when a 26-year-old white man man went to the convenience store a 32nd St. and Union Hills Rd. to meet a 51-year-old white woman.

He arrived by bicycle and was speaking with the woman in her car when he was attacked by a 42-year-old white man, according to police.

Police said that led to a struggle and the younger man shot the older man. The shooter fled the scene on his bicycle, but was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident at a residence in the area of 3000 E. Michigan Ave.

The older man was transported to a hospital by Phoenix firefighters. He is reportedly in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the younger man may have been acting in self defense. In addition, it is believed the incident may have been drug related. The woman’s part in the initial attack is unclear at this time.

This case is on-going and any charges are pending completion of the investigation and further review of the incident.