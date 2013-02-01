Teen found in group of illegal immigrants at Glendale drop house

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A drop house discovery Thursday night in Glendale has landed 10 suspected illegal immigrants in custody, including a 16-year-old boy.



Detectives from the Maricopa County Sheriff's office received information of a possible drop house and raided the house at 74th Ave, just south of Glendale Ave..



Eight suspects were booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on felony charges, instead of turning them over to Immigration Customs Enforcement. The teen and his uncle were turned over to ICE.



"This concerns me that more children continue to be involved in human smuggling operations," said County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. "The recent arrests shows human smuggling has not subsided in Maricopa County."



The suspects were on their way to California, Ohio, Indiana, Washington and Pennsylvania. MCSO said the group admitted to paying between $2,000 and $4,500 to be smuggled into the U.S.



All the suspects were from Mexico.