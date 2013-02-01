1 Dead, 3 injured in South Phoenix drive-by shooting

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police said one person was killed and three others were injured during a drive-by shooting outside a home near 16th Street and Roeser Road Friday afternoon.

Sandra Johnson, 51, died at a local hospital. She apparently was just visiting the home.

A 45-year-old black woman is in critical condition. A 58-year-old black woman and a 42-year-old black man have non-life threatening injuries.

All four victims were transported to area hospitals by Phoenix Fire Department crews.

A 19-year-old black male who was standing outside at the time of this incident was not injured.

"We understand that these victims were out in front of their home when a dark green Ford Expedition was driving by with four males," said Sgt. Steve Martos of the Phoenix Police Department. "We understand that those males began shooting at these victims as they were standing out or in the front area of their home."



Police are looking for the Ford Expedition that fled the scene.



Anyone with information related to this crime is strongly encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.