Guadalupe man arrested on animal cruelty charges

GUADALUPE, Ariz. -- Maricopa County sheriff's deputies arrested a Guadalupe man for allegedly failing to provide medical attention, food and shelter for his dogs.



Deputies responded to a report of animal abuse at Francisco Valencia's property near Baseline Road and Priest Drive on Jan. 11.



They found an approximately 7-year-old dog named Billy that didn't have use of his hind legs, had calluses on both hips and appeared underweight. The dog was without food or shelter.



An approximately 2-year-old dog named Bacon appeared skinny and skittish and did not have any food.



Deputies said Valencia, 47, no longer lived at the residence and would feed the dogs about every other day.



Overnight temperatures between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 dipped into the 30s, according to MCSO.



Valencia surrendered the dogs and they were transported to an emergency animal clinic for treatment.



A veterinarian said Billy will not regain use of his hind legs and will need the use of a cart to be mobile.



The cause and length of time of Billy's injuries is still unknown.



Valencia was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on animal cruelty charges.