Manhunt continues for escaped Ariz. inmate who may be traveling with woman

PHOENIX -- U.S. Marshals continue to search for an escaped inmate and now believe he may be traveling with a woman and her children.



Rocky Delgado Marquez, 34, escaped from the Lower Buckeye Jail by impersonating another inmate last May. He spent eight months on the run before being located at a home in Detroit on Jan. 14.



Marquez was awaiting extradition to Arizona when he escaped custody for the second time. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Marquez escaped the Wayne County Jail by switching wristbands with another prisoner who was scheduled to be released.



Federal authorities have charged that prisoner with assisting Marquez with his escape. The U.S. Marshals Service said Marquez had promised to take care of Adrian Rivera when Rivera gets out of jail.



The Marshals Service said Rivera flushed Marquez's wristband down a toilet after the two men made the switch. Rivera told authorities that he would pretend to be asleep when Wayne County jail officers called Marquez's name.



Officials said Marquez may be traveling with Catherine Cano, 49, and her three children. She was a resident of the home where Marquez was apprehended. Inside that home, authorities found fraudulent identification documents and a loaded AK-47 military assault rifle.



A warrant has been issued for Cano's arrest for harboring an escapee/fugitive.



"Fugitives who are on the run typically engage in acts of desperation, use others and commit additional crimes to remain on the run," said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales from the District of Arizona. "Rocky Marquez remains at the forefront of our investigative efforts and will be caught using every available resource we have, regardless of his attempts to remain at large."



Marquez is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a faded tattoo on the left side of his neck that reads "Sabrina" in cursive writing, along with a black tattoo of a religious image with "Rocky Jr." in cursive writing below it on his left shoulder/bicep.



Cano is a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 174 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.



Marquez originally was arrested in September 2010 for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a parked car. He was charged with perjury, influencing a witness, forgery, felony criminal damage, misconduct involving weapons, driving under the influence, failure to stop and misdemeanor criminal damage.



Marquez also was facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.



Marquez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the United States Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102.

