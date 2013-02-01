Group trying to recall Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio

PHOENIX (AP) — A political group has filed paperwork with the Arizona Secretary of State's office to launch a recall campaign against Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Respect Arizona will need to collect more than 350,000 valid signatures in the next 120 days to force a recall election.

Arpaio, 80 was elected in November to his sixth consecutive term in office.

He filed paperwork last week indicating that he plans to run again in 2016.

In a statement Thursday, Arpaio say he believes the recall effort is over his stance on enforcing laws including those pertaining to illegal immigration.

Arpaio says if people insist on a recall drive, he believes county voters know exactly "who they want in office and they won't be fooled by outside special interests."

