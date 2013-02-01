2 Tucson teens arrested for online threats against students, school

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Tucson police have arrested two teens for allegedly making online threats to students at their high school.



According to police, the two boys, ages 16 and 17, used the identity of a student from another school to create a fake Facebook profile then posted threatening messages to the profiles of five students from Flowing Wells High School.



The parent of one of the victims notified police that threats had been posted to her son's Facebook page.



Tucson police spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hawke said the threats were specific in nature, threatening to harm not only the student, but also other students and teachers as well as threatening to "shoot up" the high school.



Hawke said the suspects each were charged with one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution and one count of identity theft, both felonies.



The 17-year-old also faces 24 misdemeanor counts while the 16-year-old faces eight, as he was not involved in posting threatening messages to all of the victims, according to police.

