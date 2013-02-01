Ten year old artist uses his talent to help others

10-year-old artist uses talent to help others By Mike Gertzman

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- He's only ten years old, but he already has the talent of a master painter!

Good Morning Arizona's Stella Inger found out that Ryan Dempsey started painting when he was eight. He has no formal training, but already his artwork is good enough to display, and to sell.

Dempsey displayed some of his paintings at a yogurt shop in Chandler this weekend. He says he just loves to paint. "I like how you can blend and it adds a lot of color so you can make it vibrant or dull," he says.

Many of Ryan's paintings are inspired by nature. "Nature's never perfect," he tells us. "You can always mess around with the painting and it's fun to do that.

As you can imagine Ryan's mom is proud, especially since no one in his family draws. "Very, very proud," mom Ellen Dempsey says."He's doing a good job."

Ryan is also using his talents to give back to the community. Anytime he sells a painting, he donates part of the proceeds to "Kitchen on the Street", a local charity that helps feed needy kids.

One day Ryan hopes his artwork ends up at the Met. He also has hopes to travel to Ireland someday