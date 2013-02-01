Super Bowl fashion and gift ideas for the host

PHOENIX -- Lets face it, if you're not wearing a team jersey, it's tough to figure out what to wear to that party for the Super Bowl.

Jeans are a no-brainer! Pair them with a great top and you'll be stylin' in no time.

Steven Koeppel stopped by "Good Morning! Arizona" Friday with a few-game day ideas for all body types. The owner of Scottsdale Jean Company even brought by a pair of jeans with a slimming feature that gather slightly at the waist.

Koeppel says skinny jeans are still hot this season, and they will carry into spring.

Don't be surprised to see more distressed denim this season, either. He featured a capri-style skinny jean paired with hot pink heels and a gray tank top, covered by a soft neutral-colored hoodie.

Taking a gift for the host or hostess is a must!

Forget the bottle of wine. Koeppel suggests taking along a favorite team hat. Several come in retro styles these days and feature any team you might imagine.

Costume jewelry is also a nice way to thank someone for inviting you to their bash.

He featured Sugarbean bracelets, designed here locally by a local gal named Jen Boyer.

Skin-care products are a great idea to take along, too. Koeppel says they can be an affordable way to impress the person or people throwing the big party.

Scottsdale Jean Company

8787 N. Scottsdale Rd. #124

Scottsdale, AZ 85253