Super Bowl eats: Chef Dad's Cheese Dogs in a Blanket

Ingredients

4 All Beef Hot Dogs (1/4 pound size), quartered lengthwise or 8 Reg. dogs cut in half

3 Slices of American or Cheddar Cheese

1 Package of Puff Pastry (from your grocers freezer section then thawed)

1 Egg

1 Tbsp. Water

Salt & Pepper

Instructions

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees.

After puff pastry has thawed in your refrigerator, lightly flour your work surface. Unfold your pastry sheets then sprinkle the top side with a light dusting of flour. Use a rolling pin to get the sheet an extra 4" inches wider and taller. Use a pizza cutter to cut pastry into pieces that are almost as wide as the width of your hot dog and about 3" high.

Slice your cheese so that you end up with 16 pieces that are 1/2" high. You don't need to be exact, but we are looking to make our cheese into pieces about the same height as the sliced hot dog.

Beat your egg and water together in a small bowl then use a pastry brush to paint the top of your pastry with the egg wash. Lay the quartered hot dog on the bottom portion of the square then a piece of cheese along side the hot dog. Roll the pastry around the hot dog & cheese covering it completely. Place wrapped hot dog (seam side down) on a baking sheet. Repeat until done. Paint the top of each dog with the egg wash then sprinkle with a very light dusting of salt & pepper.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until nicely browned on top. Serve with any condiment (mustard, ketchup, BBQ sauce) of your choice or the following dipping sauce.

This recipe makes 16 appetizer servings.

Cook's note: If your butcher doesn't carry "Chicago" Style ¼ lb. hot dogs, you should be able to find the kosher brand (Hebrew National®) ¼ pounders in the hot dog section. For an easier cleanup, use parchment paper (not foil or wax paper) on the bottom of your baking sheet.

Optional Dipping Sauce:

1/2 Cup Yellow Mustard

2 Tbsp. Ketchup

1 Tbsp. Mayonnaise

1 tsp. Hot sauce

Mix well together.

