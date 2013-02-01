Hot hybrid comes with big price tag

PHOENIX -- It's a hot, high-end hybrid with a high price tag to match.

Friday on Good Morning Arizona, Scott Pasmore got to get behind the wheel of the Fisker Karma, a hybrid luxury sports sedan.

"This is one of the most intriguing cars I have ever driven," says car expert Jim Prueter. And he's not alone in his admiration. Some high-profile Hollywood-types also drive the sleek car, including Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Karma comes with all the bells and whistles, while remaining eco-friendly. The entire roof of the vehicle is made of solar panels. And everything from the leather in the seats to the wood trim is geared toward the environment.

It's a hybrid in that it's always driven by an electric motor, " says Prueter. "But it has a gas engine, so it has its own power plant in this vehicle so that if you run the battery down, that kicks in and drives the electric part."

But while other hybrids might run $35-40K, the Fisker Karma will cost you more than $100K. "There are a lot of cars north of $100K," says Prueter."But for those who can afford it, you've got to consider this, because it's just so cool."