Body found at Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX -- Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Phoenix apartment complex early Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a security guard at the complex, which is located near 19th and Dunlap avenues, was making his rounds at about 2:30 a.m. when he spotted a broken sliding glass door leading into one of the units.

When officers went inside, they found the body of a man in early 70s.

"It's unknown if it's a homicide or if it might have been natural causes," Thompson said. "We just don't know, but we need to investigate it as though it was a homicide because of the fact that it's our only opportunity to gather evidence.

"We don't want to go through fast and pass any evidence that maybe there that tells us the story of what happened," he continued.

Police are not jumping to any conclusions as they try to put the pieces together.

"We don't have anything yet to tell us there's foul play," Thompson said. "Obviously a broken arcadia door is a significant thing for us to look at."

Officers had to wait for a search warrant before they could take a closer look at the scene inside the apartment. Investigators are talking to neighbors to see if anybody saw or heard anything.

It's not clear if the man, who has not been identified, lived alone. Nobody else was in the apartment when officers arrived on the scene.

Because the investigation was just getting under way at about 7:30 a.m., no other information was immediately available.

At this point the case is "an unknown death of an individual."