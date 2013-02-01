Athletes' Performance gym in Phoenix gets national recognition

PHOENIX -- A gym in Phoenix, Athletes' Performance, is getting national recognition by a popular magazine. Details has named the gym one of the ' World's Sexiest Fitness Destinations.' The magazine featured five gyms with Athletes' Performance coming it at number two.

The gym attracts athletes from all over the nation, from NFL hopefuls to football, basketball, baseball stars -- you name it. So what makes it so special?

"Every aspect of their experience is customized. So there's literally not one thing that we don't give them their body is going to need," said Nick Winkelman with Atheletes' Performance.

The world-class 30,000-square-foot facility includes a gym that's 10,000 square feet with state-of-the-art equipment. There's a 65-yard turf, a track, basketball court, batting cages and much more.

"It gets me prepared, whether its agility work, speed training or building strength. I always feel going into spring training I'm ready to go," said Dodgers Outfielder Jerry Hairston Jr.

Members have their pre- and post-workout suplements prepared, not mention breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"At the end of the day everyone's experience is unique... that's why they love it," Winkelman said.

Athelte's pay $600-$800 a week, on average, for a membership.

They do offer youth programs for $360 a month and $480 for college students. They have boot-camp packages for adults ranging from $1,200 for 3 months to nearly $4,000 for a year.

